MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Moonlight Triathlon Brings Back Nighttime Event to Carbon County

Moonlight Triathlon Brings Back Nighttime Event to Carbon County

20240720041948_259A7666.jpg

A nighttime triathlon returned for the nocturnal athletes of Carbon County this summer, as teenager Joel Seeley worked hard to bring the Moonlight Triathlon to the area.

The event took place toward the end of July and was brought about due to Seeley participating in the long-standing Lunatic Triathlon when he was younger and thoroughly enjoying it. Though the founder of that triathlon was no longer in the area, Seeley worked with the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) to revive the idea.

Seeley stated that he and his friends wanted an event such as this one to help keep them active during the summertime. The SEUHD sponsored the kid’s race, meaning that the first 30 kids that registered raced free.

That race began at 8 p.m. while the adult triathlon took place at 10 p.m. Results are as follows:

Kids Race 12-14
1st Uriah Trostle (2) 9:32
2nd Drew Arthur (16) 9:52
3rd Maeve Bradford (23) 10:06
4th Marritt Loveless (32) 10:16
5th Rebekah Trostle (3) 10:23
6th Klara King (6) 10:29
7th Tucker Hanson (10) 11:06

Kids Race 11 and under
1st McCoy Loveless #33 10:30
2nd Baden Arther #15 10:41
3rd Finn Arthur #13 10:44
4th Tanner Steele #9 11:03
5th Grant luke #7 11:54
6th Kohen King #5 11:55
7th Titus Krum #9 11:56
8th Isaiah Trostle #4 12:13
9th Sam Carlson #12 12:31
10th Hope Stromness #18 12:35
11th Brigham Bradford #22 12:52
12th Micah Smith #20 13:06
13th Ezra Smith #21 13:18
14th Porter Hanson #11 13:19
15th Andrew Seeley #1 13:34
16th Hope Tadehara #26 15:45
17th Mckenna Luke #8 18:41

5K Results
1st Ty Criddle #38 17:35
2nd Spencer Pitcher #25 18:55
3rd Ellie Hansen #37 19:58
4th Tanner Harker #46 20:20
Full triathlon results
1st Team Red Bull #34 54:50
2nd Team TriFecta #45 56:41
3rd Monson Loveless #30 58:22
4th Dailin Humes #51 1:02:41
5th James Tullis #47 1:03:06
6th Michael Weber #41 1:06:41
7th Michael Loveless #31 1:10:49
8th Cole Arthur #17 1:11:21
9th Caden Steele #27 1:11:30
10th Rozlyn Stowe #43 1:12:17
11th Bracken Hanson #36 1:13:10
12th Colton Steele #28 1:13:19
13th Bunnell Team #39 1:14:16
14th Spencer Butler #48 1:14:17
15th Samuel Wilson #50 1:16:29
16th Ada Bradford #24 1:17:39
17th Christy Engar #44 1:17:44
18th Jeremy Humes #52 1:19:51
19th Braden Orr #49 1:20:26
20th Garrett Wertz #42 1:21:38
21st Colton Steele #29 1:23:07
22nd Allie Bryner #53 1:24:57
23rd London Bunnell #40 1:30:18
24th Amanda Steele #35 1:32:15
scroll to top