Moonlight Triathlon Brings Back Nighttime Event to Carbon County

A nighttime triathlon returned for the nocturnal athletes of Carbon County this summer, as teenager Joel Seeley worked hard to bring the Moonlight Triathlon to the area.

The event took place toward the end of July and was brought about due to Seeley participating in the long-standing Lunatic Triathlon when he was younger and thoroughly enjoying it. Though the founder of that triathlon was no longer in the area, Seeley worked with the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) to revive the idea.

Seeley stated that he and his friends wanted an event such as this one to help keep them active during the summertime. The SEUHD sponsored the kid’s race, meaning that the first 30 kids that registered raced free.

That race began at 8 p.m. while the adult triathlon took place at 10 p.m. Results are as follows:

Kids Race 12-14

1st Uriah Trostle (2) 9:32

2nd Drew Arthur (16) 9:52

3rd Maeve Bradford (23) 10:06

4th Marritt Loveless (32) 10:16

5th Rebekah Trostle (3) 10:23

6th Klara King (6) 10:29

7th Tucker Hanson (10) 11:06

Kids Race 11 and under

1st McCoy Loveless #33 10:30

2nd Baden Arther #15 10:41

3rd Finn Arthur #13 10:44

4th Tanner Steele #9 11:03

5th Grant luke #7 11:54

6th Kohen King #5 11:55

7th Titus Krum #9 11:56

8th Isaiah Trostle #4 12:13

9th Sam Carlson #12 12:31

10th Hope Stromness #18 12:35

11th Brigham Bradford #22 12:52

12th Micah Smith #20 13:06

13th Ezra Smith #21 13:18

14th Porter Hanson #11 13:19

15th Andrew Seeley #1 13:34

16th Hope Tadehara #26 15:45

17th Mckenna Luke #8 18:41

5K Results 1st Ty Criddle #38 17:35 2nd Spencer Pitcher #25 18:55 3rd Ellie Hansen #37 19:58 4th Tanner Harker #46 20:20