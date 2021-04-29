Moosman Leads Dinos Past Hawks *Photo Gallery*

North Sanpete gave Carbon a tough test on Wednesday afternoon, but the Lady Dinos were up to the task. Brooke Moosman pitched an excellent game and kept the Hawks at bay.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the Lady Dinos’ two-out rally in the fourth. Giana Bruno singled and then Haven Byerly brought home Mollie Horsley on an RBI single. Amya Prettyman extended the lead with her three-run shot to left, putting the Dinos up by four.

With the same score, 4-0, in the seventh, North Sanpete led off with a couple of singles. Moosman retired the next two batters and needed just one more out for the win. Bruno took care of that when she threw down to third and caught the runner from stealing. Moosman did not surrender a single run while striking out three through seven innings.

Carbon (15-3) will await the final RPI results for its seeding in the state tournament. If Grand beats Emery on Thursday, the Red Devils will tie the Dinos for first place in region. If Emery wins, then Carbon will be named region champs.