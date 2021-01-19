Moquis No Match for the Lady Pirates

The Green River Lady Pirates were on the road on Saturday as they traveled to Escalante to take on the Moquis.

The Lady Pirates shined in the first quarter as they outscored the Moquis 20-8. The Lady Pirates cooled off in the second quarter, scoring only five points, as the Moquis narrowed their deficit to 25-18.

The third quarter continued Green River’s misfortune as they once again were only able to secure five points while Escalante upped their ante and garnered 14 of their own points.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates once again found their footing and were able to come out on top of the Moquis 19-10, ending the game victorious at 49-42.

Talynn Lovato was once again the leading scorer for the Lady Pirates with 19 points. She was followed by Morgan Bastian with 11.

The Lady Pirates will next face Tabiona on Saturday, Jan. 23.