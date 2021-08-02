More Flash Flooding in Emery County *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Another canyon affected by recent Emery County flash floods was Cottonwood Canyon, which is a side canyon off Highway 29. During the evening hours on Thursday, July 29, a large wall of water made its way down the canyon, wreaking havoc as it went.

The effects started as high as Flat Canyon and continued until reaching Cottonwood Creek, going under Highway 29 at the junction. Three vehicles and trailers belonging to the Jensen family had been parked in Mill Canyon at the bottom of the Cox Dugway while they rode their ATVs onto East Mountain to spend the weekend in their cabin. As the flood waters reached that area, the trucks were slammed together and into the trees while an SUV was carried several hundred feet down the road.

Lower canyons also flowed, adding to the amount of water descending on the road and down the creek. Besides rock and tree debris on the road, the vacant mine (formerly Trail Mountain), was also hit by the flood water, carrying bundles of hose down the canyon, tearing out portions of the fence and scattering equipment on the site. Mine officials were on site to access the damage and begin repairs on Monday morning.