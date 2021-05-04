More Points for Emery Rodeo Team Members

Photo courtesy of the Emery High rodeo team

By Julie Johansen

The high school rodeos this past weekend were hosted by the Morgan and Bear River rodeo teams. Although several of the Emery team members were not in attendance, some were able to secure spots in the top ten, gaining points for their state berths.

In the shooting sports, Ruger Payne tied for fourth on Friday at Morgan and finished first on Saturday in Tremonton in the trap shoot. In the junior high shooting sports hosted in conjunction with the high school, Wyatt Fox took sixth on Friday and seventh on Saturday in the light rifle shoot.

The only other team member placing on Friday was Megan Zunich. She ran a 17.4 second barrel race and placed ninth. On Saturday, Abbie McElprang was third in girls’ breakaway and Cole Magnuson earned seventh in the boys’ tie down roping.

This coming weekend, May 7 and 8, the rodeo trail leads to Heber City at the Wasatch County Event Center for a rodeo hosted by the Wasatch rodeo team.