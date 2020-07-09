More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Carbon County

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Carbon County, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. The update came on Thursday evening, bringing the region’s total case count to 53.

Carbon County now has had 21 people test positive for the novel coronavirus. Of these, 15 patients have recovered while six cases remain active.

Grand County leads the region with a total of 23 cases. Five cases remain active while 18 people have recovered from the virus.

Emery County remains in single digits with nine cases, all of which have recovered.

To date, over 4,800 people have been tested within the Southeast Utah region. No hospitalizations have been reported.