More Than Just Bus Drivers

Carbon School District Press Release

On Aug. 26, Carbon School District bus driver Todd Richardson had a moment that proves no matter what your job is, you can always do more.

Richardson was waiting on his bus at Sally Mauro Elementary for afternoon pick-up when a group of students came out to take down the American flag for the weekend. Richardson recalled watching the students struggle to fold the flag and took the initiative to help them out.

Richardson is an Eagle Scout and was a Scout Master in the Boy Scouts program, which is where he learned how to properly fold the flag. “I needed to help,” he said. “I wish this was something taught more.”

The video below shows Richardson teaching the children how to fold the flag, and encouraging them to watch and learn so it did not become an adult doing the job for them, but so they could do it themselves the next time.

Thank you for being a wonderful example, Todd Richardson!