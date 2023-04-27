It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Morgan Moon. He passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, with his wife, Pam, by his side.

Morgan Ray Moon was born on December 21, 1941, in Woodruff, UT, to Clarence and Sarah Moon. He was raised in Evanston, WY, where he had a full and adventurous childhood alongside his four sisters. He attended Carbon College and went on to earn his Master’s Degree from the University of Utah. While he rarely mentioned it, he was very proud of the work he put in to receive his higher education and was a lifelong learner. He spent most of his adult life living in Wellington, UT, where began his career as a mining engineer with U.S. Steel and retired with Energy West. After retiring from his work in mining, he went on to become a state land surveyor and kept himself busy with many surveying jobs throughout Carbon and Emery counties.

A decorated and well-rounded cowboy, rodeo was a big part of Morgan’s life. He rode rough stock in college and spent many years team roping, calf roping, and steer wrestling. Morgan was an avid outdoorsman that tried to perpetuate his same love of the outdoors with those around him. Often taking his children and grandchildren with him to hunt, fish, hike, or trap. A lover of sports from a young age, from rodeo, boxing, football, golfing, etc., he was driven to excel by his competitive spirit.

What truly made Morgan stand out was his quick wit and his sharp mind. He had a great sense of humor and was quite a jokester. Back in the day, his Halloween costumes were a crowd favorite at the Cowboy Club, Miss Piggy took home the prize. While his joke-telling will never be forgotten, it seemed his favorite pastime was giving Granny (Pam) and his grandkids a hard time. He’d call her “Edith” and took all the credit for the meals she cooked and the treats she baked. He never let a visit go by without razzing the grandkids and great-grands who he called “coyotes” and “munchkins”- ending each visit with a “come back when you can’t stay so long” while he waved goodbye from the porch.

Morgan was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Pam, and they shared nearly 50 years together. He is survived by his wife, Pam, his sisters, Judy (Kaye) Truman, Patsy (Bill) Styver, Linda (Ken) King, Sally (Marty) Lamb, Sister-in-law, Sandy Winders, his 5 children Lance (Jackie) Moon, Cindy Johnson, Danny (Sheri) Gladden, Kim (Kent) Shiner, Jeff (Mary) Gladden, 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. His legacy will live on through his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his Aunt Arla Dean.

Although we are heartbroken to say goodbye, we take comfort in knowing he lived a full and happy life. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, but his spirit will live on through his family and the memories they hold dear. Rest in peace, Papa, and thank you for the joy and laughter you brought to our lives.

A celebration of life to honor Morgan will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Holtrop and the staff of the Meadows at Escalante for the care and compassion given to Morgan over the last few months.