“The Cowboy Rides Away”

Mostyn J. Cox Jr. died the morning of November 27, 2021. Mostyn was born February 21, 1944, to Mostyn J. Cox Sr. and Lilas Maureen Green. He grew up in Sandy, Utah. He attended Sandy Elementary, Mt. Jordan Junior High, and graduated from Jordan High School. His senior year he represented Jordan at Utah Boys’ State in Logan.

Mostyn attended one year of college at Utah State and pledged Pi Kappa Alpha.

He married Vicky Kunz. They were later divorced.

Mostyn worked for United Airlines for 43 years. He married Linda Johnson. They later divorced.

He was drafted into the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He received a Bronze Service Star.

After he returned home he married Robyn Evens McCormic. They later divorced.

Mostyn’s greatest loves were horses, where he loved team roping with friends in Cedar Fork. And he was a serious golfer. He even bought his sister and two nephews golf clubs. He grew up deer and pheasant hunting with his father, family and friends. He loved fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and both sets of grandparents.

Mostyn is survived by his sister Maureen (Lynn) Fuelling, three nephews Robert, Thayne and Daniel, and two nieces Marnie and Nikole.

A celebration of his life will be held this spring.

The family would like to thank Olympus Ranch and HomeWell for their loving care.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:30 pm with military honors at Orangeville Cemetery under the direction of Fausett Mortuary.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Mostyn at www.fausettmortuary.com.