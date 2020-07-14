Motorcycle, Vehicle Collide on Highway 6

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, local first responders were dispatched to mile post 234 on SR-6, just in front of the new Family Dollar, in response to an accident.

This accident was reported as a motorcycle versus car collision. Initial reports stated that one individual suffered injuries and had scratches to the arms and legs and a cut on the forehead.

Traffic near the accident site was diverted, though not halted, as crews worked to assess the scene. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is made available.