Motorized Damage Threatens Wood Hill Biking Trails: Community Support Needed to Preserve Local Recreation

Carbon County Office of Tourism Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism is urging community members and visitors to respect the non-motorized designation of the Wood Hill biking trails following recent reports of motorized vehicle damage. These trails, a vital asset for outdoor enthusiasts and local economic growth, require proper care and adherence to regulations to ensure their continued use and enjoyment.

The Impact of Motorized Damage

The Wood Hill biking trails have been meticulously developed for non-motorized use, offering a safe and scenic experience for cyclists and hikers. Unauthorized motorized access has caused significant damage to the trail system, resulting in costly repairs that can reach thousands of dollars and require extensive time to restore. This not only disrupts the trail’s usability but also undermines the community’s investment in maintaining these valuable recreational resources.

Why Trails Matter

Trails like Wood Hill provide critical opportunities for outdoor recreation, enhancing the quality of life for local residents and attracting visitors to Carbon County. These trails contribute to our community’s health, economy, and connection to the natural environment. By respecting trail rules, we ensure that this cherished resource remains available for everyone to enjoy now and for generations to come.

BLM Patrol and Community Support

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is actively patrolling the Wood Hill area to prevent motorized damage and enforce regulations. However, we also rely on the community to use common sense and courtesy. When trails are closed to motorized vehicles, we urge everyone to follow the rules. Respecting these guidelines helps preserve the trails, minimizes environmental impact, and ensures that resources are used wisely.

Helpful Tips for Trail Users

To help protect the Wood Hill trails, please:

● Pay attention to weather and trail conditions. Avoid using trails when they are wet or muddy, as this can lead to erosion and long-term damage.

● Follow posted rules. If a trail is marked as non-motorized, do not use motorized vehicles.

● Respect the land and other trail users. Be courteous and share the space responsibly.

● Report violations. If you witness motorized use on the trails, report it immediately to the local BLM office at 435-636-3600.

Preserving Trails for the Future

Protecting the Wood Hill biking trails is a shared responsibility. We ask everyone to help us safeguard this invaluable resource by respecting trail regulations and encouraging others to do the same. With your cooperation, we can ensure that the Wood Hill trails remain a premier destination for outdoor recreation in Carbon County. For more information, please contact the local BLM Office at (435)636-3600 or Carbon County Office of Tourism at (435) 636-3701.