Mountain Bike Racing Returns to Price

By Dave Holzer

The Utah High School Cycling League will once again host two weekends of mountain bike racing in Price. Region 2 teams from across the state, including Moab, will descend on Price for their opening round on Aug. 27. Region 5 teams, including local Carbon Composite, will race in Price on Sept. 17.

Races take place on the Butch Cassidy Trail, which is accessible from Cedar Hills Drive, north of 800 North, in Price. Each race weekend will see over 1,000 junior high and high school racers on the course Friday afternoon for the pre-ride and all day Saturday with races from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Race weekend brings not only the riders, but also coaches, family and friends to Price where they support our local hotels, restaurants and other businesses. Spectators and volunteers are welcome at the races. Volunteers for race weekends can sign up at https://www.utahmtb.org/volunteer. Those looking to support the Carbon Composite team directly can get more information at Altitude Cycle in Price.

The Carbon Composite team shifts its season into gear in Manti on Aug. 20 and then heads to Snowbasin on Sept. 3 before returning home to Price on Sept. 17. The high school riders will participate in the regional competition in Richfield on Oct. 1, then qualifiers will continue on at the state championship in St. George on Oct. 21 and 22.