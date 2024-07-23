Movies in the Park Returning During International Days

A staple feature of the International Days celebration that the entire family can enjoy is the annual Movies in the Park. These are hosted on a giant, inflatable screen, located at Pioneer Park after sunset.

The Movies in the Park take place over two days, Friday and Saturday evenings. The International Days Committee meet each year to discuss which films could be featured. Typically, the aim is to feature a film that is more kid-focused on Friday evening, while Saturday features a film for teens and adults to enjoy, that are still kid-friendly.

This year, the films that have been chosen are Kung Fu Panda 4 on Friday evening and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 on Saturday.

Those that wish to take advantage of these fun events are encouraged to head to Pioneer Park as the sun is setting on July 26 and 27. Bring your blankets, jackets, chairs and pillows for ultimate comfort. Concessions will be available for purchase.