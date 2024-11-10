“Moving Forward Together” Breakfast Launches A Bolder Way Forward Coalition to Empower Women and Girls in Carbon County

USU Eastern Press Release

Price, Utah – November 8, 2024

The Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) is expanding its resources to introduce A Bolder Way Forward (BWF), a statewide initiative dedicated to empowering women and girls across Utah. Led by Dr. Susan Madsen and her team at UWLP, BWF aims to drive sustainable change through coalition-building efforts in every county, including Carbon County.

To launch this initiative locally, the UWLP will host a Moving Forward Together Breakfast on November 20, 2024, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Alumni Room in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, USU Eastern. The event is free, with registration required, and will include a program overview and county-level discussions to engage community members and inspire action.

Event Details

What : Moving Forward Together Breakfast

: Moving Forward Together Breakfast When : November 20, 2024, 8:00–9:30 a.m.

: November 20, 2024, 8:00–9:30 a.m. Where : Alumni Room, Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, USU Eastern

: Alumni Room, Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, USU Eastern Cost: Free (Registration Required on Eventbrite)

Deborah Lin, UWLP’s Local Outreach & Curriculum Manager, will present an overview of the statewide BWF movement, highlighting key objectives and strategies for impactful community engagement. Carbon County Spoke Representatives will share insights into their specific focus areas, emphasizing opportunities for local involvement to make meaningful change.

A Platform for Empowerment and Connection This breakfast event will provide a welcoming platform for participants to:

Connect with others committed to supporting and uplifting women and girls in CarbonCounty.

Explore educational resources and developmental programs for personal and professional growth.

Learn strategies for empowering women and girls to build confidence, resilience, and leadership skills.

Community members interested in joining the BWF coalition or simply learning more about the movement are encouraged to attend. The breakfast is a chance to connect, collaborate, and join forces in creating a more supportive environment for women and girls. Register for the event on Eventbrite. About A Bolder Way Forward in Carbon County The Carbon County Coalition of A Bolder Way Forward is a movement dedicated to fostering positive change for women and girls by:

Creating Strong Connections : Building supportive networks within families and communities.

: Building supportive networks within families and communities. Providing Educational Resources : Offering valuable tools for personal and professional development.

: Offering valuable tools for personal and professional development. Empowering Women and Girls: Developing confidence, resilience, and leadership potential.

Join us as we work together to build an inclusive community that inspires growth, strengthens support, and empowers women and girls across Utah.