MPA Sneaks Past Pinnacle at Stewart Foster Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle cross country hosted the Stewart Foster Invitational on Monday afternoon at Huntington Reservoir.

Landen Hardy led the field with a first place finish. Teammate Dalton Peirce came in third while Michael Schmitz (7th) and Cole Barton (10th) finished in the top 10.

The Panthers tied with Merit Preparatory Academy (MPA) with 21 team points while American Prep WV took third with 37.

MPA dominated the girls’ race, taking four of the top six spots. Kemery Stuckenschneider took seventh followed by Madison Sasser in eighth, Kiera Davis in ninth and Darolani Motte in 10th.

Pinnacle will next race at the Carbon Invitational with Emery and Carbon on Wednesday.