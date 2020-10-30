Multi-Group Project Removes Invasive Species from Price River Trail

Steven Price from USU Extension was joined by a significant grouping of people on Wednesday afternoon at the Price River Trail for the Riparian Weed Removal and Natural Resource Field Day.

This project was in conjunction with the Skyline Cooperative Weed Management Area partners, consisting of USU Extension, Carbon and Emery counties, the Bureau of Land Management and The United States Forest Service. Price stated that the main project goal was the removal of the invasive Russian Olive and Tamarisk trees located along the northern portion of the trail.

Both species were removed from the area around 15 years ago but have since reestablished throughout the years. “It was very important to everyone that the area did not become re-infested again and that we did not lose the headway already gained in the area. It is important that we have a healthy, functioning riparian zone for our public and wildlife; however, it was such a large project, no single agency could tackle it alone,” Price stated.

The Skyline Cooperative Weed Management Area fortunately had an opening in its 2020 project list and the removal was added. It was stated that personnel from eight different agencies worked together to pull off the project. Due to the surrounding vegetation being primarily dominated by a few species, external funds were able to bring in Carbon High School volunteers for a service-learning project to plant native trees.

“It was a very ambitious project and there is more to do still, but it is truly amazing how much was accomplished in one day,” said Price.

Price remarked that the volunteering youth were able to receive a first-hand natural resources education experience, while also providing a great benefit to the public and wildlife by increasing the local biodiversity. He stated that it was a win-win project for all that required a great deal of cooperation.

“Amazing things can happen when great people come together as a team,” Price concluded.