Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Ridge Road

A multi-vehicle accident occurred approximately at 2:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 10 and Ridge Road.

Located at milepost 64.5 on Highway 10, four vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident.

While injuries are still unclear, one person has been transported to the hospital.

Northbound traffic on Highway 10 has been rerouted down Ridge Road as crews work to clear the area. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

