Music, Meals and Mingle Fills Price’s Main Street Once Again

By Traci Bishop

June’s Music Meals and Mingle event, hosted on Price’s Main Street by the Price Downtown District and United Way of Eastern Utah, welcomed the community for summertime fun despite the smoky, windy weather.

Asadero Rio Sonora was the food truck in attendance, filling patrons bellies with good food. Emery Telcom also donated 300 Cold Stone ice creams and gave them to attendees free of charge. Vendors sold bubble bath bombs and cheese balls while individuals worked to fundraise for an upcoming FCCLA trip.

A chalk art contest was hosted with first, second and third place winners. Tyson Benally was successful in securing the first place spot and won a goodie basket. Children fun did not stop there, as a face painting station was also featured at the event.

Culture Connection also took place at 7 p.m., featuring Sha’la. For July, the Music, Meals and Mingle event will take place on the 8th with a theme of Hometown Hero’s.

The hope is to gather EMS, hospital, firefighters, police officers and military personnel to participate and the hunt is on for more vendors. Those that are interested can sign up with Kari at Apple Country Crafts. The Culture Connection entertainment that evening will be Terry shaw and Gitdown Boys.