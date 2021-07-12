Music, Meals and Mingle Honors Hometown Heroes *Photo Gallery*

MenuMenu

A special Music, Meals and Mingle was presented to the community by the Price Downtown District and United Way of Eastern Utah on Thursday evening.

This month’s event featured Hometown Heroes, a celebration of the local military, healthcare personnel and first responders that work hard for the community year-round. Featuring various emergency vehicles, booths, food and music, there was something for everyone.

Free Aggie ice cream was available courtesy of USU Eastern and a coloring contest was hosted with coloring pages in the theme of the Hometown Heroes.

Culture Connection then began at 7 p.m. for the live entertainment portion of the evening, this week featuring Terry Shaw. Look out for this week’s Culture Connection when the Sorensen Clan will croon for patrons.

