Musicians Wanted for the Castle Valley Community Band

The Castle Valley Community Band is calling all musicians to join them in creating harmonies. The community band is slated to meet in the Mont Harmon Middle School band room on the first and third Thursday of every month.

Those in seventh grade and older are welcome to join the Castle Valley Community Band, which will meet at 7 p.m. on the reserved evenings.

“Whether you’re currently playing your instrument, or it’s more a long-lost friend, we want you to come play with us,” the band shared. “It’s time to remember how much you used to love speaking the language of music.”

Those that are interested have been invited to join the Castle Valley Community Band Facebook group to receive up-to-date band news and practice reminders.