ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle was on the road on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Bryce Valley Mustangs.

It was tied at zero before Bryce Valley broke the tie with a four-run fourth inning. The Panthers cut it to 4-1 in the top of the sixth, but the Mustangs answered back with three additional runs in the bottom half. Bryce Valley went on to take the contest by the same score, 7-1.

The Panthers (2-8) will return home on Friday to host Valley (10-2).