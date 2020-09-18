Mustangs Outlast Pirates

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River started off hot in the first inning on Wednesday, scoring two runs against Bryce Valley. The Mustangs answered back in the bottom half, cutting the lead in half with one run.

Fast forward to the fourth inning where the Pirates added three additional runs to take a 5-1 lead. It would not last, however; Bryce Valley plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth to go on top 7-5.

Green River failed to get back in the game and gave up seven runs in the sixth inning, making it a lopsided affair. Bryce Valley won 14-5. Payton Romero had three hits and three RBIs in the game for the Pirates.

Up next, Green River (0-13, 0-10) will return home to play Panguitch (11-6, 7-4) on Friday.