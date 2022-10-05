Mustangs Outrun Panthers

ETV News stock photo

Pinnacle drew a tough Manila team to start the state tournament. The Panthers came out with a bang to the tune of two runs in the first inning. The lead did not last long, however, as the Mustangs answered right back with two runs of their own.

Manila continued with the momentum and scored four runs in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth while keeping the Panthers scoreless. They went on to win in five innings by a score of 14-4.

Domonick Huitt brought home two runs while TJ McFarland and Joey Howell each went 1-2. Defense was a problem in this one as only two of the 14 runs were earned.

Pinnacle’s season has now come to a close with a 6-11 record overall and a 4-9 record in the 1A South region.