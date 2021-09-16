1940 – 2021

Nadine G Kee, age 81 passed away peacefully on her birthday August 31, 2021. Born in Ignacio, Colorado, Nadine was the second of six children. She was a bookkeeper for Potter Investments for over 20 years. She loved numbers and crossword puzzles.

Nadine’s greatest joy was her grandchildren, Zacharie, Gabrielle, Samuel, Samantha and Zoe, with whom she cherished many precious giggles.

She is survived by her sisters Elsie, Eleanor, and Kathy, brother Doug, son Michael (Berkeley) Lopez, daughter Lisa Horner and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Dillon and sister Rita Gallegos.

Thank you to Harmony Hills and CNS Hospice for their care and services.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 300 East 11800 South, Draper UT. Committal service to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at the Day Barn Indoor Pavilion, 1166 E Pioneer Rd, Draper, UT