NAMI Utah Announces Free 6-Week Course for Teens with Mental Health Conditions

Press Release

Starting in January, NAMI Utah will offer a free online course for teens with mental health conditions. Progression, a six-week course, provides the opportunity for teens to connect with their peers who also have mental health conditions. Certified teachers are young adults who first experienced mental health conditions as teens. Teachers serve as role models, reminding youth that they are not alone, and recovery is possible.

Participants are taught basic mental health education – signs, symptoms, causes, treatment options, self-care, safety planning, recovery and advocacy. They learn in an interactive environment that includes discussions, activities, games, video clips, phone apps and more.

Hailey Emery got so much out of the course that she took it twice when she was a teen. “It really helped me realize I wasn’t the only one struggling,” she said. “Mental illness happens a lot and there are things that can be done to help. It was awesome getting to meet others who understood what I was going through.”

For parents looking for education and information on how to support their child or teen with a mental health condition, NAMI Utah offers Basics online. This six-week course, available in English and Spanish, is taught by a trained team of parents who have personal experience raising a child or teen with a mental health condition. Participants learn the signs and symptoms of mental illness, treatment options, crisis prevention and preparation, the importance of self-care, communication strategies, and how to advocate for their youth in school systems, medical systems and the juvenile justice system.

For more information on either of these programs and to register, contact Victoria Workman at victoria@namiut.org or visit our website.