Nanalee Saxton

Nanalee “Nana” , age 73, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 surrounded by “her girls”. She was born on January 5, 1947 in Provo, Utah to Carl Lloyd and Violet Jolene Evans.

On October 4, 1965 she married Jack Samuel Krebs. They adopted their only child in 1972. Later divorced.

She then met Chuck Saxton and they were married in Elko Nevada in 1984. They made their home in Idaho. Later divorced but remained good friends.

We moved her back to Utah in 2004 to be with her family. On June 2, 2005 she met her partner and love of her life Jack Bracken. They made their home in Helper.

Her greatest joys were family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her eyes would light up everytime they were around and loved spending any time she could with them.

She loved riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, hiking, mushrooming, and basically anything that had to do with the outdoors. She especially loved the forests and the beauty of it all.

She was a very strong and positive woman who was never afraid to speak her mind. She had a contagious smile and laugh that she always shared with everyone she met. She loved being around people and made friends everywhere she went. She was loved by all who had the privilege to know her and will greatly be missed.

Nana is survived by her partner Jack Bracken. Daughter Jacki (Chet) Houskeeper Grandchildren Autumn (Danny), Tiffany (Toney), Kaleigh (Zak), and Chet Jr. Ten Great-grandchildren Jayden, Justen, Daxton, Kashleigh, Rieker, TJ, FayeLynn, EveLynn, Oakston, and KazLynn. Sister Carlene (Marvin) Allred

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her request she was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mitchell’s Funeral Home (233 East Main in Price). Family will be present for visitation one hour prior to services.