On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Nancy Leigh Owings, our hero, passed away, leaving behind her mortal body, but not her influence, impact, and love.

At first glance, you might think that her life was typical, and in many ways it was. However, when you look a little closer, you’d see all the magical details that combined to make up a one-of-a-kind person who impacted so many lives for good.

Nancy entered the world as a premie on November 10, 1945 as the world and the small corner of the earth where she was born, Long Beach, California were waking up from World War II. She was born into the tight-nit Harper family and she was instantly loved by many aunts and uncles. These aunts and uncles, along with her parents, would influence her life for good as they cared for her, helped raise her, and filled her heart and mind with love.

She was the daughter of Fred and Bernadine Miller and the big sister to Fred, Doris, and Donald. She was the best big sister and she helped make memories by roller skating in Scherer Park, playing for hours in the pool, babysitting on bowling nights, and trips to the liquor store for goodies to eat while watching The Flintstones. She gave her all to her family.

Nancy married Tom Owings and their first daughter, Lisa, arrived to make her a mother, followed by another daughter Mandy. To say she was a phenomenal mother would be an understatement. She gave her heart, mind, and time to her daughters. She endowed them with a great sense of humor, imagination, and the ability to look on the sunny side of life. She taught them what it meant to love and be loved. Nancy, extended this love to her son’s-in-law Mark (Lisa) and Darrin (Mandy) and their families. The only thing that could outshine her love for her children was her love for her 4 grandchildren, Trajan, Macey, Remy, and Tate. And, if she was a good big sister, and a phenomenal mother, that all was outdone by her ability to “grandmother”. She left an indelible impression of love on the hearts of her grandchildren.

Nancy was a shining example of hard work. She worked for many different companies throughout her life, from Buffums Department Store in Long Beach to the Department of Workforce Services in Price, she exemplified what a dedicated employee looks like and she impacted many people through her work.

Nancy was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her faith was her lifeline. She knew hardships in life, but she also knew that trusting in her Savior would bring joy, and her life was a living testament to faith.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff and caregivers at Abbington Manor and Abbington Memory Care as they lovingly cared for Nancy, especially during the last 6 months of crazy “pandemic life”. Because she entered the world at the winding down of the second great world war, it’s only fitting that she be called home during another great historical event.

Nancy has been celebrated and honored in many ways throughout this past week. Nancy loved music, dancing, and enchiladas, rice, and beans. In honor of her, please love your family, forgive someone who hurt you, and eat some good food together!