Nancy Lou Pace Hobbs passed away October 9, 2021 at home. She was diagnosed with cancer in January 2021. Nancy was born in Price, Utah on March 21, 1944 to Carlyle and Florence Pace.

Nancy grew up attending schools in Price, Utah and graduated from Carbon High School in 1962, where she was a student council member, pep club participant, and Governor of Girls State. After graduating from high school, Nancy moved to Logan to attend Utah State University. She was an Aggiette, Chi Omega and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach kindergarten for 29 years.

In 1967 Nancy married Jack Hobbs, whom she met in the 8th grade. Together they had six daughters. Some of her greatest treasures were her six sons-in-law. Family was the most important thing to Nancy. Each of her 22 grandchildren know how much she loved them.

Nancy loved to serve and did so in many capacities including Family Promise, Assistance League, Catholic Charities, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and as a neighbor and friend. She and Jack served an inner city church mission together.

Nancy loved spending time with her family at “The Cabin” in Island Park. She was always up for a “Woodsy” (long drive on back roads) with Jack. She loved the scriptures and worked hard to understand them.

Nancy was the queen of thank you notes, always making sure you knew she was grateful for you. You were lucky if you remembered to catch the confetti.

Nancy is survived by her husband Jack Hobbs; daughters, Jeni (Paul) Andersen, Jacque (Greg) Arnett, Jami (Kory) Hansen, Jonni (Erik) Badger, Joni (Jeremy) Jackson, Jilda (Bradon) Tate, and 22 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carlene Herring and Bonnie Nielson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3750 South Hillside Lane, Millcreek UT 84109.

A casual viewing will be held on Thursday evening, October 14th 6-8pm at Holbrook Mortuary 3251 South 2300 East, Millcreek, UT 84109, and at the church from 9:00-9:45 am Friday morning. Burial will be in Malad, Idaho at the Malad City Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person you can watch the Celebration of Life online at: https://zoom.us/j/96563293717?pwd=V0VTWXIycTI1a0VRRURQbDVRQWs2UT09

Meeting ID: 965 6329 3717

Passcode: hobbs

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Assistance League children’s book bank.