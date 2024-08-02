Nathaniel Woodward, Attorney at Law, Welcomed to Price’s Main Street

On Wednesday afternoon, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) gathered on Price City’s Main Street to once again snip the ribbon and welcome a business to the community.

This time around, the law office of Nathaniel Woodward, Esq, Attorney at Law was celebrated. Woodward, who goes by Than, stated that he relocated from Portland to here on Price’s Main Street and is really excited to get it going and start taking on more clients in a wide area of law.

Though Woodward focuses mostly on trusts, estates, wills, business and family law, he called his law office ‘door law’.

“If it comes in the door and you sell it good enough to me, I’ll sign you on,” Woodward stated.

He continued by saying that it is good to be back in a small town as he always wanted to be a country-type lawyer. Woodward is hoping that people in the Castle Valley will start giving him a call for any legal needs.

The chamber then thanked Woodward for investing his business on Price City’s Main Street before he used the large golden scissors to snip the ribbon, assisted by his children. Woodward can be contacted at (435) 650-2338 or (801) 618-1020.