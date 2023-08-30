NATIONAL FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE – FISHLAKE, DIXIE and MANTI-LA SAL NATIONAL FORESTS – COMMERCIAL CHRISTMAS TREES FOR SALE

The Forest Service will receive initial and oral bids in public at the Beaver R.D. Office, Fishlake N. F., 575 South Main Street, Beaver, Utah 84713 at 10:00 AM local time, October 5, 2023; for Commercial Christmas tree sales located on the Dixie, Fishlake and Manti-La Sal National Forests.

The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the offices listed below.

Complete information concerning the Christmas trees, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public at the following locations:

• Fishlake N.F., Beaver Ranger District, 575 South Main Street, Beaver, Utah 84713, Phone No. (435) 438-2436 and the Richfield Ranger District, 167 W. 100 S. Richfield, UT 84701, Phone No. (435)-896-9233

• Dixie N.F., Cedar City Ranger District, 820 N. Main, Cedar City, Utah 84721, Phone No. (435) 865-3200 and Escalante Ranger District, 755 W. Main St. Escalante, Utah 84726, Phone No. (435) 826-5400

• Manti LaSal N.F., Sanpete and Price Ranger Districts, 540 North Main Street, Ephraim, Utah 84627, Phone No. (435) 636-3300

