NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE MANTI-LASAL NATIONAL FOREST

The Swens Sale is located within Township 13, Range 6 East, Section 15, 16, 21, 22, 27, 28, 33, and 34. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Sanpete Ranger District, Manti-La Sal NF, Ephiram, Utah at 11:00 AM local time on 08/05/2020 for an estimated volume of 7745.09 CCF of DEAD ES AND OTHER non-saw marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Sanpete Ranger District, Manti-La Sal NF, 540 N Main Street, Ephiram, UT, 435-851-4151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 8, 2020.