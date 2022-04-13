NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE – MANTI-LASAL NATIONAL FOREST

The Pineapple Sale is located within T 17 S,R 4 E, Sec: 30,31. T 18 S, R 4 E, Sec: 6. The Forest Service will receive Sealed bids at Sanpete Ranger District, 540 North Main Street, Ephraim, UT 84627 (435) 283-4151 before or at the time of public bid opening at 11:00 AM local time on 05/12/2022 for an estimated volume of 1627.06 CCF of Live Subalpine Fir and Other sawtimber, 403.55 CCF of Live Douglas-fir sawtimber, and 685.37 CCF of Live Blue Spruce sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Sanpete Ranger District, 540 North Main Street, Ephraim, UT 84627. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 13, 2022.