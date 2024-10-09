National Newspaper Week | Dena Sattler Column

For more than 30 years, I worked among fellow journalists who were passionate watchdogs reporting on the actions of people in power as a way to hold them accountable.

I’m proud to see that important work continue, from the reporting on local government budgets to investigations of corruption in the halls of Congress. Ensuring transparency and accountability of government remains the goal every day — and no one is above scrutiny.

Unfortunately, Americans are gobbling up outlandish misinformation at a frenetic pace. Some even fall prey to self-serving politicians determined to downplay history to better serve their personal narratives on important, historic issues such as slavery and race relations. Any attempt to rewrite or even erase history is shockingly dangerous to society as a whole, not to mention a deliberate assault on journalists who faithfully write the first draft of history.

This unseemly trend also is a call to action for anyone who believes in the important role of newspapers in our society. Without them, who will see to it that citizens make responsible, informed choices, instead of being swayed by ignorance or misinformation? Who will make sure elected representatives best serve those who elected them?

Government, after all, belongs to the people. Open, transparent government is the foundation of our democracy.

Here in Kansas, however, plenty of important statewide issues rarely receive the public discussion and debate they deserve. Kansans favor Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana by large margins, yet Republican state lawmakers who enjoy a veto-proof “supermajority” won’t budge.

Instead, they bully their way to the policy pursuits they prefer. They spew misinformation to rally public support for their pet causes.

Of course, such political maneuvering isn’t new. It’s not limited to one side of the aisle, either. And it isn’t unique to Kansas. Politicians of all political persuasions have deliberately misled citizens ever since our great nation was founded.

That said, with today’s extreme divisiveness, it’s easy to see why we need many more truth-telling journalists — reporters who will hold accountable politicians and others who deceive to gain an edge.

At the same time, we too often see situations where officials don’t understand, or simply don’t care about guidelines in place to ensure citizens have access to the workings of their government.

The people who pay the bills are entitled to details on how their tax dollars are spent, and also have a right to observe, in person, meetings where related decisions are made. Here in Kansas, the Kansas Open Records Act and Kansas Open Meetings Act exist to protect such access.

We all know the impact and influence of newspapers nationwide has taken a significant hit at the hands of corporations who prioritize large profits over strong news operations. Still, legions of dedicated reporters and editors continue to plug away, and too often with seriously undermanned staffing.

The good news is they will not abandon their work as watchdogs for their communities. They will not give up holding leaders accountable. They will not stop calling for a diversity of opinions — even as they face heightened scrutiny, slurs, raids (The Marion County Record in Kansas, among others), and, sadly, threats of violence.

Local news strengthens our democracy. As communities nationwide steadily lose access to this important civic information, kudos to the outside-the-box thinkers in Kansas and beyond who are charting a new course for funding, starting and preserving newspapers today and for future generations.

As a career journalist now taking on a run for public office, I hope to help others who serve better understand and embrace the important role of newspapers and journalists. Officeholders need to acknowledge and defend the power of the press and its part in encouraging public discussion, debate and input in policymaking, as well as transparency and accountability.

I stand with the courageous journalists who do this work every day, and pledge to always help elevate their vital role in preserving our democracy.

Dena Sattler

Kansas

A longtime newspaper publisher in southwest Kansas, Dena Sattler now serves as a Kansas Press Association consultant, and is a candidate for Kansas Senate.