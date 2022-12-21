National Weather Service Issues High Wind Warning

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) shared information regarding a warning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued on Wednesday. The NWS has issued a high wind warning for Emery County that will begin on Wednesday evening and go into Thursday.

The ECSO stated that areas west of SR10, including Orangeville, Ferron and Emery Town, were specifically mentioned. The sheriff’s office also encouraged citizens to check news stations and weather websites for details and updates on the high wind warning.

“Please secure items in your yards to help prevent damage or loss,” said the ECSO. “The winds could also cause problems for high profile vehicles.”