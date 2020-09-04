Nation’s Premier Collegiate Honor Society Inducts Janell Fiack Into Membership

Press Release

Janell Fiack of Price has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with the minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than ten percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley NSCS Executive Director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarships, leadership and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”

Founded in 1994 by a veteran student of affairs professional Stephan Lofin, NSCS continues to remain true to its promise of recognizing elevating and connecting high-achievers. With a portfolio of executive benefits that include access to over a million dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually, professional development resources, executive tailored content, and leadership and service experiences, NSCS is poised to support member growth and developed throughout their academic and collegiate journey.

“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity and scholarship positively impacts their campuses and local communities every day said,” Mobley.

Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, US Ambassador Doctor Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former US Secretary of Health & Human Services Donna Shalala.

“We welcome Janell to our committee of like-minded high achieving nationwide scholars said,” Mobley.