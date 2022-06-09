Natural History Museum Brings “Uniquely Utah” Exhibit to Castle Dale

Traveling Treasures visits Zions Bank Castle Dale branch in June

Press Release

Castle Dale is the latest stop in the Natural History Museum of Utah’s “Uniquely Utah” traveling exhibit, a collection of natural and cultural wonders from around the Beehive State. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will be on display at Zions Bank’s Castle Dale branch, located at 110 East Main Street, until June 30 as part of its multi-county tour across Utah.

This year’s traveling exhibition showcases six of Utah’s unique natural and cultural wonders, including:

Utah’s historical tie to silkworms.

A close-up view of several fossils from the Utahraptor ostrommaysorum, a ferocious hunter with sickle-shaped claws discovered only in Utah.

A story connecting the prehistoric peoples of what is now Utah with Mormon crickets living along the shores of the Great Salt Lake.

The Utah organism known to be the oldest and heaviest living thing in the world.

A long-time partnership between the Natural History Museum of Utah and Zions Bank, Traveling Treasures brings natural history collections and research to Utah’s diverse communities. Each year, a team of educators, exhibit designers, bankers and museum volunteers create a new traveling exhibit that explores a unique aspect of natural history in the state, region and beyond.

For additional details about future Traveling Treasures stops and locations, visit nhmu.utah.edu/programs/traveling-treasures.