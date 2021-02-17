Nearly 3,000 Southeast Utah Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

On Tuesday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that 2,886 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Throughout the region, a total of 6,446 residents have received their first shot.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include healthcare personnel, first responders, nursing home residents and employees, and education staff. Also eligible are members of the general population over the age of 65 as well as those 18 and older with specific underlying health conditions.

“SEUHD is looking forward to the time when everyone who wishes to be vaccinated has access to the vaccine,” the health department shared. “At this time, we ask for public cooperation in staying within their assigned age or risk group so that the distribution can proceed as smoothly as possible.”

While vaccines continue to be administered, the Southeast Utah Health Department continues to track COVID-19 cases throughout the region. As of Tuesday morning, there were 265 active cases of the virus reported. On a positive note, there are no current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications.

In Carbon County, 1,461 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began. Of these, 121 cases remain active while 1,329 have recovered. In total, 50 Carbon County residents have previously been hospitalized due to the virus. There have been 11 deaths of Carbon County residents due to complications from the virus.

Emery County has recorded 814 cases of COVID-19, 84 of which remain active as 721 patients have recovered. To date, 23 Emery County residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. Emery County has recorded nine deaths related to COVID-19.

In Grand County, 667 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 60 cases remain active as 604 have recovered. Three Grand County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 while 23 have been hospitalized.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.