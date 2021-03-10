Nearly 6,000 Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced that as of Monday evening, 5,671 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 9,961 have received their first vaccine.

As vaccines continue to be administered, the health department is still tracking active cases of the virus throughout the region. In the past four days, Carbon County has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 while Emery County has tallied 15. Grand County has reported six cases in the past four days.

As of Monday evening, Carbon County has 48 active cases of the virus while Emery County has 66. Grand County has 39 active COVID-19 cases. With the present data, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the moderate level of transmission while Emery County still sits in the high level.

Since the pandemic began, 97 local residents have been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. There have been 25 deaths, including 13 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.