Need a Home Repair or Clean-Up?

Castle Country Fuller Center Press Release

The Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing is looking for projects to help homeowners in Carbon and Emery Counties with needed repairs or improvements. Year-round, the Fuller Center helps low-income, elderly, disabled or Veteran homeowners with needed repairs and maintenance.

In addition, in one month, the Fuller Center will host 35 bicyclists who are pedaling across the country to serve individuals and families. The Bike Adventure Group be in Price June 4 through June 6, and they are in need of projects to work on. This project could include a major cleanup of a yard, painting, building a ramp or deck, or any other project that would make a home safer and more comfortable.

The cyclists came to Price last summer and assisted the Fuller Center in home repairs and yard maintenance on a home in South Price. Pinnacle Academy will house the riders during their stay and the Fuller Center will provide meals for the group.

If you have recommendations, please call Executive Director Terri Tubbs at 435-637-9701 or pick up an application at our office at 375 Carbon Avenue in Price. This is a great opportunity to help our community members with needed repairs on their homes.

The Fuller Center for Housing is a faith driven and Christ-centered organization that promotes collaborative and innovative partnerships with individuals and organizations in an unrelenting quest to provide adequate shelter for all people in need worldwide. It was started by Millard Fuller to address the global shortage of housing.

Learn more about Castle Country Fuller Center at https://www.castlecountryfuller.org