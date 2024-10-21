Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Response Kit Receives Funding

During the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted on Oct. 16, with Commissioner Tony Martines in attendance via Zoom, they discussed approving funds for the Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Response Kit that had been put into play by the previous Miss Carbon County Contestant, Tianna Peacock.

Commissioner Casey Hopes stated that Peacock has continued to work with local agencies and those agencies also feel as though this would be beneficial. The cost associated with the kit is slated to be around $3,000.

Commissioner Larry Jensen said that he had spoken with Justin Needles, the Carbon County Emergency Manager, and he advised that he could put $1,500 towards this kit. The commission approved to provide the remaining $1,500 to be put toward the disaster response kits.