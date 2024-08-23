Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Response Kit to Aid the Community

Tianna Peacock visited the Carbon County Commission on Wednesday evening to discuss her community service project, Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Response Kit.

Peacock explained that the kits are designed to help neighbors and EMS to determine the safety of a household in cases of crisis and emergency, discover those in need of help and those that are able to help others. While working on this project, Peacock learned that the Price Stake Center was doing the same.

Peacock and the center paired together to make this project a reality and, already, 3,000 kits have been distributed throughout Westwood. The ultimate goal is to get a kit into every home in the county. Peacock stated that there are a number of tragedies that occurred over the summer in which the kits could have helped immensely.

Brett Wells of the Price Stake Center was invited to speak as well, stating that he had been working on this project for several months before he was aware of Peacock doing the same. He was impressed with what she was doing and stated that the nice thing about the collaboration is that, while it is a priority for the center, over half of the residents that live within the boundaries of the center are not members of the church, which they recognized.

Wells stated that Peacock’s program is well thought through and they wished for her to be the face of the program for the community, rather than the church. He emphasized that this is a community project, not a church project.

Justin Needles, who is the Carbon County Emergency Manager, has been spoken to about the kits and fundraising through other community organizations has been discussed. Wells stated that anything that the county could contribute would be greatly appreciated.

Wells and Peacock continued by explaining that these kits make it much easier for the EMS to more efficiently help those that are injured and in need during emergencies, rather than searching out who is in need of help or who is able to assist themselves. Each kit comes with cards that can be placed in a window that read “help”, “help soon”, “volunteer”, or “safe”.

The commissioners acknowledged this project as a great idea and offered assistance as needed.