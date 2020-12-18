Neil Alan Simmons, born February 28, 1950 in White, South Dakota, passed away on December 14, 2020 in Salt Lake, Utah.

Neil developed a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility from a young age. His parents, Lois and Loren Simmons, owned a farm in White, South Dakota, where his father had also grown up.

Neil is survived by his mother, Lois, age 93, currently in Brookings, South Dakota. Neil is also survived by his four sisters Cheryl (Doug) Beste, in Brookings; Linda Patrick, in Aurora; Janice Simmons, in Wayne, Nebraska; and Nancy (Vernon) Smith, in Gettysburg; and their children.

As a child, Neil was a voracious reader and a lover of music.

He attended college at the South Dakota School of Mines and graduated with a degree in Mining Engineering in 1973.

He met his future wife, Rose Mary Vandenberg, in Rapid City, South Dakota. They married in 1972.

Neil and Rose moved to Price, Utah in 1978 where Neil launched his 32-year career as a Geologist with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

In addition to his wife, Neil is also survived by his four children: Tavia Simmons, in Crofton, MD; Brandon (Kellie) Simmons, in Sandy, UT; Alanna (Josh) Simmons-Cameron, in Moab, UT; Daimon (Jonida) Simmons, in Boston, MA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.

A lifelong learner, Neil earned a Bachelor’s of Psychology in his 40s “for fun”. He continued to read incessantly, whether journals on Paleontology or science fiction novels. He was a collector to the core, primarily in comic books and later Japanese anime. Neil was an introvert with a great sense of humor who loved to tease and quietly nurture his loved ones.

Since a debilitating car accident in 2010, Neil and Rose resided at an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah to be near their son Brandon and his family, and also because they needed the increased care due to Neil’s health needs because of the accident.

Neil’s legacy of responsibility, hard work, familial devotion, and humor lives on in those who love him.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, December 22 at 3:00pm (Mountain time). If you would like to attend, please email neil.simmons.memorial@gmail.com to request the link. Arrangements entrusted to Larkin Mortuary.