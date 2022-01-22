New Actions Planned For Orangeville City

By Julie Johansen

On Thursday, newly-elected Mayor David Robertson called his first Orangeville City Council meeting to order. Following the opening ceremony, the first item on the agenda was a discussion on the use of city parks. Citizens questioned why the gates were locked on both the city park downtown and the park by the dog pound.

The council responded that vandalism, disrespect of city property and safety were all considered before the action was taken to put chains on the gates across the roads that lead into the parks. Several comments were made by citizens, including that it was unfair to punish the majority because of the actions of a few.

It was suggested that signage could be enlarged both in numbers, placement and size. The hours of the lockdown were also questioned and the use of cameras seemed to be a feasible solution.

The misplacement of a deceased citizen in the cemetery was next on the agenda. A widow of the deceased and her children were upset that she had been notified just before Christmas that her husband’s remains needed to be dug up and reburied in another plot. They were not asking for any restitution, only remarking that they hope it never happens to anyone else.

The mayor and council all apologized and expressed their regrets at what had happened. They also promised to take every precaution in mapping and governing the cemetery actions in the future.

Following this, discussion on the addition of security cameras on city property was had. It was decided that bids would be sought and then cameras would be purchased. A safety committee would also be established for the city.

Rental of the city hall and community center options were then considered by the council. It was decided that deposits would be required to reserve the use of these buildings and, if not used on the date reserved, the deposit would not be returned.

Many times, the buildings are reserved and then are not used yet cannot be rented to others. The council hoped this decision will make the buildings more available when not being used.

Next, it was decided that seven IT tablets will be purchased for the council and mayor. This will make it unnecessary for all the paper production pages for the council to have the information at their fingertips. It was also decided that the cameras in the park could be viewed on these tablets. This decision was passed unanimously by the council and it was determined that funds will be split from the general and park funds to pay for these devices.

Several water bill adjustments were then granted as some of the meters were installed in the wrong places. Another was to be shut off for vacation time and that had not happened, resulting in the adjustment.

To conclude, it was announced during the council reports that Orangeville Days will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, 2022.