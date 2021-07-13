New Administrators for Emery School District

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School District is pleased to announce the appointment of two new administrators. Doug Mecham has been appointed as the Emery School District Special Programs Supervisor and Jarett Gilbert will be replacing Mr. Mecham as the new principal of San Rafael Middle School.

As the Special Programs Supervisor, Mecham will lead specific programs determined collaboratively by the district office team. He has worked for Emery School District for 27 years, most recently as principal of San Rafael Middle School since 2012. He also served as a social studies teacher, coach and counselor at Canyon View Middle School. At Emery High, Mecham was a vice principal, counselor, French teacher and wrestling coach. It was at this time that he began his career as a social worker.

Mecham said he prioritizes listening and building relationships based on trust and respect. “Emery educators are a community of professionals who have the experience, knowledge, skills and especially the desire to help young people succeed,” he said. “With the knowledge that they are supported, encouraged and trusted, they will continue to be innovative and successful as educators.”

He is looking forward to growing current relationships and building new ones throughout the district. The district stated they are confident that Mecham will bring these attributes and his broad skills to this new position at the district office.

Gilbert has been in education for 17 years and has worked for Emery District for the last 16 years. He has taught at the elementary and middle school level, including multiple subjects such as English, language arts, physical education, Utah history, art and math. Gilbert will be leaving his teaching position to support the school in his new assignment as principal.

According to Gilbert, he understands what it means to be a teacher and is looking forward to providing meaningful support to educators with a focus on continuing to improve educational opportunities for students. “I will use my talents to influence and lead San Rafael in a way that allows others to strive toward their full potential as students, educators and a community,” he said.

The Emery School District congratulates both Mecham and Gilbert on their new positions.