New Angel of Hope Memorial Unveiled

What began as a singular angel statue has quickly grown to six shimmering walls of granite full of names of passed loved ones. On July 22, families gathered at the Cliffview Cemetery for the unveiling of the newest memorial engraved with 70 names of loved ones passed.

Valorie Marietti discussed that what began as a statue for children lost, has had names of family members of all ages added because they are someone’s child. Marietti also stated that she chose to do the unveiling in honor of her dad, who’s birthday was July 22. Whether they are babies or 81, they belonged to someone. Marietti spoke about how many people have found solace in visiting the Angel of Hope and having their loved one’s name engraved on one of the stones.

The Angel of Hope offers grieving loved ones a place to go to remember their passed loved ones and have a quiet, peaceful place to help feel closer to them.

“Especially for people that aren’t buried here, this is a place for them,” expressed Marietti.

Marietti stated that, as of right now, they do plan on adding more stones, but it is quite the process. Due to the slabs of granite being almost eight feet high, the concrete has to go down quite a bit and it is not a quick process. Marietti said she does not anticipate having another memorial going up until after 2025 due to cost and the lengthy process.

“We will continually add, probably until I die,” joked Marietti.

There have been recent issues with individuals riding their four-wheelers and side by sides up onto the Angel of Hope statue which can cause damage and it also isn’t the place. Many people find themselves at the Angel of Hope to feel closer to their loved ones and it’s a place of peace and respect for those passed.

The cost to have a loved one’s name adding to a future stone is $100 per name. To keep up on the progress of a new stone and more information on the Angel of Hope visit their Facebook page.