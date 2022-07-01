New BLM Fees Will Enhance Recreational Experience

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management is announcing new user fees that will help improve visitor services, maintain facilities, and enhance the outdoor recreational experience at select sites managed by the Price, Richfield, and Salt Lake Field Offices. User fees will be invested into the same recreation site where they are collected to help keep pace with demand and better serve local communities.

“Recreating on America’s public lands is more popular than ever as people seek to enjoy the great outdoors,” said BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “These recreation fees will generate funding to improve access, refresh campground infrastructure and enhance the BLM’s ability to support local economies.”

The Price Field Office will establish fees in 12 campgrounds and the Richfield Field Office will establish fees in three campgrounds, all of which are currently free camping areas. The Salt Lake Field Office will establish a new Fivemile Pass Recreation Area, with a permit system and fees.

The BLM Utah Resource Advisory Council reviewed comments received during each business plan’s 30-day public comment period and considered changes the BLM made in response to those comments. The Council recommended approval of the Richfield Field Office business plan in June 2019, the Price Field Office business plan in June 2020, and the Salt Lake Field Office business plan in November 2020.

Implementation of the new fees and permits may begin on Jan. 6, 2023. The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act requires that new recreation fees be posted in the Federal Register at least six months prior to implementation. More information about these fees, detailed in the recreation business plans for these areas, can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xubZW.

BLM Utah manages more than 23 million acres of public lands; most are available fee-free to the public. Recreation fees are invested locally and used to provide services and amenities such as fire rings, trails, picnic tables and restrooms. Recreation activities on public lands contributed $672 million to the state’s economy in fiscal year 2019.