New Blood, New Goals

ETV News Stock Photo

An incoming group of underclassman will freshen up the Emery High soccer team this season. While the team is young and works to gain experience, the coaching staff encourages the Spartans to work hard and maintain a good attitude.

“We have had a lot of new, young players join the team this season,” said head coach Erik Nielson. “We are going to rely on some underclassmen to step up and play big varsity minutes this season.”

Nielson said the team will be focusing on its offensive output, working to capitalize on the opportunities they get. “The main goal we have is to put more pressure on the other team’s defense with our offensive push, and not give them anything easy on the defensive end,” Nielson said.

While the team works to add more tallies to the win column this year, the Spartans recognize that they have tough competition. Canyon View and Manti as always strong contenders, and finished #2 and #5, respectively, in the RPI standings last year. The rivalry with Carbon historically provides stiff competition as well, but the Spartans are not deterred.

“We have a lot of tough competition in our region this season,” Nielson said. “We plan to play tough, not give up anything easy, and keep it close enough to give ourselves a chance in those games.”

Nielson concluded by saying that the Lady Spartans have a “no quit” attitude and that they expect to win more games than last year. “I am excited to watch the girls improve and show everyone what we can do this season,” said Nielson.