New Board Members Appointed to the Carbon County Trails Committee

The commissioners discussed the possible approval of board members for the Carbon County Trails Committee, during the most recent commissioners meeting on Wednesday evening.

The commission advised that there were five open seats and they had received eleven applicants. They then went over the list of applicants, to which Commissioner Larry Jensen gave his recommendation on the five applicants that he believes would be the best fit in each category.

Those categories included: hiking, biking, OHV, ATV, rock crawling, walking, equestrian, walking, climbing and bouldering. Upon his recommendation, the commissioners voted in the five new board members.

It was discussed that there may be more members added in the future, but beginning with five is a good starting point for the new committee.