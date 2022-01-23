New Businesses and Celebrations for Huntington City

By Julie Johansen

The first city council meeting of 2022 for Huntington City was hosted on Wednesday, Jan. 19. All council members were present, including newly-elected councilman Judd Beagley. Following a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the minutes approval, two new business licenses were approved.

The first approval was for Recreation Underground, a guiding and rental business for cycling, climbing, hiking or paddling owned by Jeremiah Luke. The business will be housed at 382 West 400 North. Next was Country Babe Nail Salon at 163 South Main with nail and pedicure services by Ashley Justice.

A motion to close the general session and enter into public hearing was then made and approved. The purpose was to receive public comment about adjusting the 2022 budget.

There were no comments made, so following the description of increases and decreases by Huntington City Treasurer Ronni Torre, the hearing was closed. A resolution to accept the budget changes was then approved.

Another resolution to make the meter price changes incurred because of rate increases from the Castle Valley Special Service District was also adopted.

Mayor Leonard Norton then reviewed each council person’s assignment and responsibilities for the new year. Councilman Beagley will be overseeing parks and recreation. He will also serve on the Emery County Recreation District Board and oversee the IT department for the city.

Councilman Jerry Livingston will oversee streets and crossing guards, while Councilwoman Lesa Miller will continue to do animal control and the rodeo. Councilman Tom Kay will oversee the fire department, LEPC, planning and zoning, and the Heritage Days Celebration.

Finally, Councilman David Emery will be in charge of safety. The mayor also announced that Heritage Days will be a team effort.

Following this, the city’s zoning administrator asked the council to study Code Book 6 Chapters 3 and 4. He felt that they were outdated, maybe even unenforceable. He stated they would tackle a chapter each month for review and corrections.

During the council reports, it was announced that a junior riding club meet is scheduled for the Huntington arena on Aug. 6. Junior rodeos will also be there on Labor Day and Memorial Day.