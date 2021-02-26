New Businesses Seek Licenses from Castle Dale

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City’s Land Use Authority Committee (LUC) was approached by several companies seeking business licenses and permits at the committee’s February meeting on Thursday evening. The meeting was virtual via Zoom and a full committee was in attendance.

First on the agenda was Rebekah Cook, who was seeking the committee’s opinions about a glamping spot on her property on Ghost Road below Frandsen Hill. To start, she showed pictures of the larger than usual tents.

Cook owns a short-term rental in Orangeville and feels that as the seasons change, there will be demand for these type of services in our area. The committee agreed with her, then asked her to finalize her plans and get a business license application and review the requirements. Following this, Cook must contact the zoning administrator.

Brett White, who owns Castle Valley Mechanics on East Main Street in Castle Dale, requested a short-term rental permit for the home on his property near the business. He was also told to acquire a permit at city hall to ensure that he can meet the requirements. He will then need to sign it and present it to the zoning administrator for signature.

A home occupation business license was requested by Derek Barney for his construction business office. His residence is on 700 North and First East. He assured the committee that his equipment would not be located there; it would just be an office inside his home. The committee granted this license upon his completion of a permit and securing the required signatures.

Annexation of property owned by Casey Toomer and Rod Magnuson along Sixth North was the next item to be discussed. The property along the street would become a dedicated Castle Dale City street to Toomer’s property and 80 feet into the property in order for him to be able to construct a home. He showed the committee a plot map of this proposal. Toomer previously contacted the neighbors and reported that they had agreed. A required public hearing has been advertised and will be held at the March LUC meeting on March 25.